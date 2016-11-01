POWER STRUCTURE BUFFALO'S CITY HALL HOLDS MORE THAN OUR GOVERNMENT; IT EMBODIES OUR PAST

City Hall, that towering edifice in Niagara Square, means so much more than politics, parking fines and vital statistics. The 32-story, 373.5-foot structure is this city's centerpiece of art deco design.

Its location was the site of some grand and not-so-grand events in Buffalo's history. It was the scene of several battles during the War of 1812. In 1825, the townspeople turned out for the June visit by the Marquis de Lafayette, the French hero of the American Revolution, and a celebration marking the opening of the Erie Canal in October.

But the biggest draw in 1825 was the public hanging of the Thayer brothers in Niagara Square. The three were convicted of murdering a neighbor to whom they owed money. According to "Buffalo: Lake City in Niagara Land" by Richard C. Brown and Bob Watson, when the Thayers were on the scaffolding, they set up "an eerie wailing that grew louder and louder in a weird sort of crescendo, until the sheriff's rope-cutting blade finally silenced it. But then the wailing monotone was involuntarily picked up by the spectators, and it echoed a thousandfold across the square. . . . Buffalonians who witnessed the hanging never forgot it as long as they lived."

Upon that site of battles, parades and hangings stands City Hall. It rises from the west side of Niagara Square, a central arena typical of architect Joseph Ellicott's city plan where streets radiate out like spokes from a hub. The building cut Court Street off on the west side of the square -- the first of many major alterations of Ellicott's original plan.

Francis X. Schwab, Buffalo mayor from 1922 to 1929, initiated plans for the new City Hall. (County Hall on Franklin Street, the seat of city and county government since 1876, had become inadequate.) The architectural design was submitted by George J. Dietel and John J. Wade of the Buffalo firm of Dietel and Wade and Sullivan W. Jones of New York City. The design passed Common Council scrutiny on Nov. 12, 1928, and the groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 16, 1929. The cornerstone was laid May 14, 1930, with Buffalonian John Lord O'Brian, assistant to the U.S. attorney general, as principal speaker. The building was completed in November 1931, and formally dedicated by Mayor Charles E. Roesch on July 1, 1932, the occasion of the city's centennial. The final cost: $6,851,546.85.

Wade's design, according to "Second Looks, a Pictorial History of Buffalo and Erie County," by Scott Eberle and Joseph A. Grande, would reflect the power of a great industrial and commercial community. Its main entrance features giant columns and bronze doors bearing symbols of the Indian tribes of the region, and the corners are anchored by bronze statues of Buffalo's two presidents, Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland, by Bryant Baker. The brightly-colored roof symbolizes the crown of the Queen City of the Lakes. The front and rear of the building each hold a frieze by Albert T. Stewart of 21 figures representing the city's cultural and economic life.

On the front frieze, in the center, is a female figure of the Queen City stepping on the serpent of vice. To the left are characters depicting poetry and architecture, building, chemistry and healing, and electricity; to the right, family, commerce, education and culture, and modern transportation. Inside are marble floors, ceiling mosaics and colorful murals. And 330 feet up, an observation deck provides an unforgettable view of the city and its waterfront.

As with any big project, a problem or two cropped up. In 1938, repairs to the parapet began under a cloud of controversy. A survey showed defects in the seven-year-old building and evidence that the specifications for anchoring the structure weren't complied with. One man suggested "a good breeze would carry the outer walls away."

There was more. In 1956, a water main broke, forcing cascading water through elevator shafts of six floors. A decade later, the city engineer investigated whether the building was leaning to the north. He found it was not.

Over the years, stories out of City Hall had as much to do with the building as with politics. Some headlines: "Half-hour required to free Gerald Morrison, 11, caught in City Hall revolving door," in 1939; "Bright lights installed in colonnade to stop petting parties," from 1944, and, in a 1947 News story on the Grover Cleveland and Millard Fillmore statues, William J. Hickey refuted a Saturday Evening Post story that said he had suggested the Cleveland statue face the site of Louis Goetz's saloon.

And then there are these signs of the times: A 1959 item reported that City Hall and Council chambers would get new 49-star U.S. flags soon, and in the Cold War days of 1961, it was decided the sub-basement space in City Hall could be used as an emergency seat of government pending Common Council approval.

And it had its share of woes: The City Treasurer's office was held up in 1964. Bandits took $299,130. Surveillance cameras were installed in the office a short time later. In 1976, a fire in the Buffalo Board of Education offices caused $35,000 in damage. Also in 1976, a student committed suicide in a leap off the observation deck. His body was found impaled on a flagpole; firefighters had to cut the pole down.

Today, City Hall shines as brightly as ever. The exterior underwent a sandblasting in 1973 to the tune of about half a million dollars, after more than a decade of Council wrangling over how to pay for it. In August 1983, four banks of mercury lamps and conventional bulbs, financed through a $24,000 grant from the Buffalo Sesquicentennial Celebration Committee, were turned on to illuminate the crown of City Hall. In 1988, $40,000 was added to the city budget to clean and restore the six murals by William deLeftwich Dodge in the building's lobby.

Today, 60 years after the dedication, City Hall remains a symbol of a city with a great past and an eye on the future.