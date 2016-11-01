ON THE HOME FRONT

The mystery genre brims with specialties. There's mystery/adventure, mystery/suspense, mystery/espionage, private eye stories and police procedurals. But who's to speak up for the "just plain mystery" -- that amalgam of puzzle, clues, sleuthing and solution? The members of Malice Domestic, that's who.

Fans and writers of the traditional whodunit, they gather annually to honor their beloved Dame Agatha Christie and award a kudo -- called the Agatha, naturally -- to a standout conventional puzzler.

Editor Elizabeth Peters has coaxed from a baker's dozen of interesting authors the "traditional" short stories written exclusively for this softcover collection.

You'll especially like Sharyn McCrumb's lampoon of the literary community in "Happiness Is a Dead Poet." Set at a writers' conference, it's a witty, cheeky, sardonic, deliciously sarcastic sendup of authors, agents, editors and wanna-be authors. It also features a murder that's solved by mistake.

Letter of the Law by Ed Kelly - News Book reviewer THE DEEPER novelist Sue Grafton gets into the alphabet, the better her crime thrillers.

The 52-year-old creator of California female private eye Kinsey Millhone launched her "ABC series" in 1982 with " 'A' Is for Alphabet," and has begun the titles of subsequent books with succeeding letters of the language. Nine novels into the series, she has now reached the letter "I," and because -- book by book -- she has steadily been honing her narrative talents, " 'I' Is for Innocent" is unarguably her best.

It's not your usual Kinsey case. It's darker, more complex, narratively denser. The characters (therefore motives and relationships) are more numerous and varied. It's a simon-pure whodunit, more challenging to Kinsey and reader.

Kinsey is hired to discover whether a wealthy woman's second husband, acquitted in criminal court of murdering her six years earlier, actually did so. The matter is about to become a wrongful-death civil suit, brought by the victim's first husband, to block hubby No. 2 from spending his dead spouse's remaining fortune.

For Kinsey, this means a lot of unglamorous, foot-slogging work, interviewing a score of persons and poring over law books, depositions, affidavits, trial transcripts, newspaper back issues, motel registrations and hospital, court and police records. When she uncovers information undetected by homicide investigators, her success nearly kills her, literally.

Grafton's guiding Kinsey through the nuts and bolts of a professional private investigation makes " 'I' Is for Innocent" -- a Literary Guild selection -- that rarity in crime fiction: A "PI procedural," and an excellent one.

For Young Readers Baby's Boat, by Jeanne Titherington; Greenwillow Books, $14 -- Titherington's charming singsong lullaby about a baby sailing to sea, and her luminous starlit paintings of a baby girl and her stuffed animals preparing for their "voyage," make this a very special sleepy-time book. This is far superior to any of the many other bedtime books published recently.

Neptune Princess, by Ingrid Tomey; Bradbury Press, $13.95 (ages 8 to 12) -- Poppy Field falls off the roof (while spying on old Mrs. Kootabelli next door), breaking her leg and ruining her chances to be Neptune Princess in the town's summer beach competition. Tomey offers an endearing portrait of poor Poppy in this wise, funny and sweet-but-not-saccharine book for middle-grade readers.

Lollopy, by Joyce Dunbar, pictures by Susan Varley; Macmillan, $14.95 -- A little girl leaves her favorite stuffed rabbit, Lollopy, in the woods, where he is rescued by a rabbit family in this amusing adventure for very young children. The personalities of the rabbits (whether stuffed or live) are captured perfectly in Varley's drawings. -- Jean Westmoore

PaperBacks Cambridge Theorem, by Tony Cape; Bantam, $5.99 -- British detective enters superpower spy war.

As the Crow Flies, by Jeffrey Archer; Harper, $6.50 -- Sweeping novel about the rise of a London entrepreneur. -- Ed Kelly