AROUND & ABOUT

Bennett kicks league record 53-yarder

Tracey Bennett kicked a World League record 53-yard field goal with 14:49 remaining, giving the Orlando Thunder a 13-10 victory over the visiting Barcelona Dragons Saturday.

After missing two first-half attempts, the league's leading scorer made a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter before hitting the winner in the final period for the Thunder (8-2). Barcelona (5-5) had a final chance to win, but Teddy Garcia missed a 47-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds left.

At San Marcos, Texas, David Archer passed for 324 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, rallying the Sacramento Surge past the San Antonio Riders, 27-21. Sacramento (8-2) won the North American West title and will host Barcelona in a first-round playoff game. San Antonio (7-3) is out of the playoffs unless Birmingham (6-2-1) loses today to Ohio (1-8).

At Frankfurt, Germany, Robbie Keen's 38-yard field goal broke a tie midway through the fourth quarter and gave Frankfurt a 19-16 win over London. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak by Frankfurt (3-7). London fell to 2-7-1.

In East Rutherford, N.J., Eric Wilkerson caught two touchdown passes before being ejected in the third quarter and the New York-New Jersey Knights (6-4) defeated Montreal, 41-21, to end the season on a six-game winning streak. Montreal is 2-8.

Jager tops Pace, Biondi in Alamo event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Tom Jager, who at 27 is the oldest member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic swimming team, won the 50-meter freestyle in the Alamo Challenge.

Jager, one of three world record holders in the race, made a good start pay off with a time of 23.49 seconds. He owns the world record in the event at 21.81. Tom Pace, the 50 freestyle winner in the Pan American Games last summer, was second in 23.56, followed by Matt Biondi in 23.63.