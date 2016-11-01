STAY-AT-HOME MOM PRODUCTIVE MEMBER OF SOCIETY

I am a stay-at-home mother. Many feel I am pursuing a relaxing hobby, as it's obviously not a job. Recently I have read about how parents raising their own children full-time will stop the disintegration of the family.

Unfortunately, when you do choose the stay-at-home option, the rest of society writes you off as stupid and lazy. This is obviously not a prestigious job to have. Besides the societal disregard, there is also the financial nose dive. Now you could argue that I should put my small son in day care and get a real job. The federal government would then recognize me as a productive individual by giving me a child-care tax credit. What if the homemaker were recognized as a productive contributor and granted the child-care tax credit?

I realize that many readers are beginning to rant about how tax money would be lost to indolent housewives watching soaps while their kids run naked and dirty in the streets. I assure you, this is not the case. I do not want Cadillacs and caviar. I want to afford being able to raise my son myself. In 18 years, I want to let loose on the world an intelligent, compassionate, healthy young man. This is preferable to other possibilities, don't you agree?

SUSAN M. PUNDURS

Buffalo