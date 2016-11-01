IACOCCA SAYS THE BILLS ARE DUE

Lee Iacocca told students at Johns Hopkins University they will be forced to solve problems and pay bills left over by his generation.

"My generation did something to yours that was never done to us or to any other generation of Americans," Iacocca said Thursday during a commencement ceremony. "We stiffed you, I'm sorry to say. We didn't pay our bills."

Iacocca, chairman of Chrysler Corp.,said today's graduates are saddled with a $4 trillion debt, which amounts to $16,000 for every American. Interest alone is 10 times what the government spent on education and twice that spent on poverty programs, he said.

"You have to start digging yourself out," he said. "What's at stake is the country's ability to compete in the world."