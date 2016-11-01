TONAWANDA MAN ARRAIGNED IN HOME-IMPROVEMENT SCAM

A City of Tonawanda man, accused of defrauding a Pendleton couple and five business firms in a home-improvement project, was arraigned on 12 grand larceny charges and one count of scheme to defraud Thursday before County Judge Charles J. Hannigan.

Leonard J. Higgins III, 31, of 63 Raintree Island, a self-employed contractor, pleaded innocent to the charges that stemmed from incidents

between May 6, 1991 and Jan. 31.

The grand jury indictment accuses Higgins of fraudulently obtaining property and materials for the $189,052 job at the home of Thomas E. and Delores J. Shea of Pendleton. According to the indictment, the construction was never completed and the Sheas lost $38,999.

He is accused of ordering materials to be delivered there from five firms.