NOTEWORTHY

Made To Order

Hallwalls, in its last exhibition of the season, has engaged a group of artists to produce sculptural pieces especially for the gallery. Donna Cameron is a filmmaker who will execute three celluloid objects with the help of sculptor Jennifer Sloan and costume designer Susan Nininger. James Agard will imply motion where there is none in elaborate geometric constructions. Patrick Robideau and Cynthia Kaufman Rose will make works from scavenged materials -- wheels, balls, ladders, tables -- with contrasting results. "Sculpture" is the no-nonsense title of this show, opening at the gallery, 700 Main St., Saturday at 9 p.m. Concurrently in the Project Room, Robert S. Morrissey will show simple constructions that seem to defy gravity. Both exhibitions continue on view through June 12. -- Richard Huntington

Another O.J.

O.J. Ekemode has been called "the Duke Ellington of Africa." He began spreading Afro-beat music in Nigeria, mixing reggae, calypso, jazz and other influences. Ekemode plays tenor sax and learned the instrument by listening to jazz legends such as Charlie Parker and John Coltrane. "I never studied music," he once said. "I bought a lot of records, put them on the turntable and listened." He travels with the 11-piece Nigerian All-Stars band and is currently touring the States in support of his latest album, "We Pray for World Peace." The song is part of Ekemode's philosophy and his act. "Not only do we pray for peace," he said, "we are dancing for peace whenever we play this song." O.J. Ekemode and the Nigerian All-Stars will perform Wednesday at 9 p.m. in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St. -- Anthony Violanti

In My Tribe

"The Spirit of Spring" is a month-long celebration of Native American culture beginning at noon Sunday at the Kenneth Young Gallery. On exhibit in the gallery will be art and tradition al crafts by 20 area Native American artists. Work by such familiar figures as Richard Nephew, Norman Jimerson, Peter B. Jones, Carson Waterman and Denise White Pigeon -- the last known for her traditional corn husk dolls -- will be included. During the afternoon participants in a Native American fashion show will model ceremonial and everyday outfits from the Seneca, Sioux, Hopi, Tlingit, Apache and Navajo tribes. On May 10 a dance program will feature the Buffalo Creek Dancers performing Iroquois and Plains dances, along with other dancers. Then on May 24 a number of the show's artists will demonstrate their working techniques. The gallery is at 2132 Seneca St., Lawtons. -- Richard Huntington