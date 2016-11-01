ITT SHERATON REVAMPS HOTEL RATES

ITT Sheraton Corp. said Sunday it is revamping the rates at its 296 North American hotels and inns, cutting costs for business and leisure travelers.

The new rates, called SureSavers, will be offered today. Here are the three rates:

Up to 30 percent off for business travelers with no advance booking requirement; up to 40 percent off on Sunday-Thursday stays, when bookings are made 14 days in advance, and up to 50 percent off for the weekend, with a Friday or Saturday night stay.