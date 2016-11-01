AGE, ILLNESS HAVEN'T CUSHIONED JARMAN'S SHOCK VALUE

Though he has just turned 50 and has eight features and dozens of short films to his credit, Derek Jarman is still known as the enfant terrible of British cinema. It's a position he enjoys: For one thing, it gives him the freedom to speak off the top of his head in interviews. At one point in conversation he stops, laughs at himself and admits: "Having said all that, I could take it back and tell you the opposite. I get away with it."

An impish fellow who is as congenial in person as his films are intimidating, Jarman enjoys playing the gadfly. In an interview that took place in a Manhattan restaurant on St. Patrick's Day, he cheerily dishes the organizers of the day's parade (who went to court to exclude gay groups from participating), Irish clerics, Britain's Archbishop Kerry ("the Ayatollah"), Pat Buchanan, John Major, Margaret Thatcher, Alan Parker, Kenneth Branagh, Vincent Canby, Peter Greenaway and David Puttnam. Typically, he quotes friends who worked with the young Laurence Olivier and found him "conventional . . . a terrible ham who couldn't speak verse," then goes on to note that Olivier "couldn't have been a nicer man" when he appeared in Jarman's "War Requiem."

Jarman's newest film, "Edward II," will be shown at the Maple-Forest Theaters Friday through next Sunday as the centerpiece of the month-long Outrage Festival, a joint presentation of Hallwalls and the Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Alliance at the University at Buffalo. The film is adapted from playwright Christopher Marlowe's 16th century tragedy about England's only openly gay king, who was driven from power and murdered by a coalition of clerics and nobles headed by his wife.

While Jarman's recent films have been experimental mixes of 35mm film techniques with Super 8 and video, "Edward II" is the most accessible film he has made since his best-known work, 1986's "Caravaggio." That is not to say, however, that it is free of idiosyncrasy.

Jarman's interest in Marlowe's play is its relevance to current events ("It touches on areas that still aggravate people" is how he puts it). Rather than make a period piece, he used bare stone sets that evoke no particular historical era. The props and costume design are free-form; actors appear in modern military uniforms, elaborate gowns, sportswear or whatever seemed appropriate for characters in any given scene.

The dialogue is all Marlowe's, but Jarman and cast (the actors were free to interpret their characters as they wanted) took some interpretive liberties. When Edward and his lover are forced to separate, singer Annie Lennox appears to punctuate the scene with Cole Porter's "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye." Reunited, they celebrate by dancing a giddy (and very funny) tango. A scene of civil war includes a demonstration by Outrage, the British equivalent of the AIDS activist group ACT-UP. And Queen Isabella, the chief villain of the film, outdoes Lady Macbeth with monstrous behavior of a literally vampiric nature.

Still, despite publicists' attempts to tag the film as controversial, Jarman insists that it is "dead mainstream. It's simply made in an old-fashioned way. Things like Annie Lennox and the dance lighten it up. It needs laughter to be alive, because in the end it's almost like a fairy tale.

"What worried me, still does worry me, is -- is it possible to make a film out of an Elizabethan text? I wanted to make a film that would be understood by anyone who might go to the cinema, as opposed to an 'artistic audience,' whatever that might be. Especially in the U.S., where audiences have a more conventional view of the classics. They'll go to see a dreadful film like Kenneth Branagh's 'Henry V,' and give it awards, whereas no one in their right mind took it seriously (in England). But in British life this literature is so central and indestructible that you can knock it in the shins a bit and get away with it."

Jarman has adapted Shakespeare several times, but the key word is "adapt." His 1979 version of "The Tempest" uses Prospero's banishment as a metaphor for homosexuality; and 14 of Shakespeare's sonnets, thought to have been written for a male friend and possibly a lover, provide a text for Jarman's 1985 experimental "The Angelic Conversations." Given this history of "mucking around with the classics," Jarman is amused when people ask him if he'll follow "Edward II" with any Shakespeare.

"I tell them I'm planning to do 'Julius Caesar' in drag," he laughs. "I'd cast all the old 'Carry On' actors and do it like a John Waters movie, go for maximum vulgarity. Just to disrupt people's expectations. At least with Marlowe you're into unknown territory: No one's seen the play.

"Marlowe's slightly more pertinent now; none of the Shakespeare history plays have that sense of the moment for a viewer who's 18. I'd always been bored to tears watching Shakespeare on film. With only one exception, Olivier's 'Henry V,' because of the timing -- it came right during the war, and you could see that it had a point existing at that moment. But after that it was downhill all the way. Olivier's 'Richard III' was kitsch of the first order."

Jarman began his career as an outsider, and is content to remain there. He refers to what he does as "barefoot filmmaking," proud that the combined budget of his entire body of work didn't surpass 1 million pounds until his 1988 "War Requiem."

Trained as a painter (he's now working on an exhibition for the Manchester City Art Gallery), Jarman had little interest in film as a young man. He enjoyed some of the Italian directors, particularly Fellini and Pier Paolo Pasolini, but felt that cinema in general and British film in particular offered nothing to a gay audience.

It was his work designing sets for the Royal Ballet and the English National Opera that brought him to the attention of Ken Russell. Appropriately, Jarman's first credit was as the designer of Russell's most notorious film, "The Devils."

He began to experiment with Super I and, in 1976, made his own feature debut with "Sebastiane," an uninhibitedly homoerotic account of the life of the martyred saint. The dialogue is all in Latin, with English subtitles. It was attacked mercilessly by the British tabloids, caused a riot at the Locarno Film Festival, and became a substantial hit, all to Jarman's great surprise.

"I didn't know what I was doing," he remembers. "I had no knowledge of the cinema, no knowledge of the real parameters of how what I was doing could fit into the sexual politic. It was very strange that you could make a film as chaotically and really quite badly as 'Sebastiane' and have it gain attention."

From that point on, Jarman has been one of the most important figures in modern British cinema, and certainly the most controversial: A 1985 anti-obscenity debate in the British legislature singled out several of Jarman's films as examples of what the public should be protected from. He has continually attacked the mainstream British cinema for its conservatism and lack of imagination. And he has produced an impressive amount of work, including several books, experimental films, and music videos for bands like the Smiths, Throbbing Gristle and Pet Shop Boys (whose 1989 touring show he designed).

Ironically, it was after completing his angriest and most visually accomplished film, "The Last of England" (1987), that Jarman discovered he was HIV-positive. Although he has developed some of the more severe AIDS-related infections, surgery and medical attention have stabilized his health. And he is determined not to let it interfere with either his life or his work. He particularly credits the BBC for funding "Edward II" and sending out a signal that someone with HIV can still work.

The only ill effects that worry Jarman are the political ones: having to come through U.S. immigration, for instance, not knowing whether he'll be allowed into the country. As to whether it has affected his artistic outlook, he shrugs. "It's impossible to tell you, because I don't know what the alternative would have been.

"I hope that by being fairly open about it, it's helped other people to discuss things. The best thing is for me to survive as long as possible. Then everyone can see that it's possible to carry on working. Because I think that the thing that has killed more people is the feeling that they were told that they had to die, and so they did, very quickly. I'm not interested in dying; I'm quite happy being alive."

PREVIEW

What

"Edward II," newest film by British director Derek Jarman, jointly presented by Hallwalls and the Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Alliance at the University at Buffalo as part of the Outrage Fes- tival.

When

At 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30, 5, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where

Maple-Forest Theatre, 1360 Maple Road, Amherst.