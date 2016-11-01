QUICK FIXES FOR SHADES, BLINDS

After years of use, window shades and Venetian blinds may refuse to stay up or refuse to come down. Here are some common problems and tips on how to solve them.

Window shades

Weak rewind -- Roll the shade partway down and remove it from its brackets. Rewind the shade on its roller by hand and return it to the brackets. If the tension is still too slack, repeat the process. If you can't correct the problem with this method, the spring may be broken. Replace the roller.

Too much tension -- If a shade winds up with a bang, take it down and unroll it about halfway by hand. If tension is still too great, repeat the process.

Binding -- If a shade binds, it's probably because the roller fits too tightly between the brackets. Move the brackets farther apart. Or, if the brackets are mounted inside the window casing, remove the round end pin and its cap from the roller. Trim the end of the roller with a fine-tooth handsaw.

Falling -- If a shade repeatedly falls out of its brackets, the brackets are too far apart. If they are mounted outside the window casing, move one of them in a little closer. If they are mounted inside the window casing, remove one of the brackets and put a thin piece of wood under it to decrease the spacing.

Wobbling -- A bent roller pin will make the shade wobble when operated. Straighten the pin with pliers. If the pin is dusty or dirty, clean it with sandpaper.

Failure to catch -- If a shade will not stay in place when you pull it down, the pawl -- a small lever located near the flat end pin -- is not catching. Look for dirt, rust or an accumulation of threads that may be preventing the pawl from catching. Clean the area and lubricate it with graphite so the pawl can pivot freely.

Venetian blinds

After years of use, the ladder tapes and cords on Venetian blinds become frayed and may eventually break. Repair kits containing new tape, cord and knobs are widely available, but be sure the kit is right for your blinds; some blinds have narrow slats and use string instead of tape.

Here's how to install new tapes and cords on a typical blind:

Open the blind and let it hang to its full length. Then remove the ends of the bottom bar and slide the bottom off. This will expose the metal clips that hold the ends of the lift cord. Some blinds have a one-piece bottom bar with slots for the cord ends and clips that cover the tape ends.

Cut off the knots to free the lift cord from the clips.

Pull the lift cord so its ends come up to -- but don't pass through -- the headbox. Then temporarily knot the ends to keep the old cord from falling out.

Slide out the slats.

Remove the tapes from the tilt tube (the rod inside the headbox) and attach new ones. The tape may slide onto a hook or be moored with a clip. Fold the ends of the new tape around the hook or clip and staple them in the same manner as the old tapes.

If the blind has a tilt cord, untie or cut the bottom knots, remove the knobs and pull out the cord from above. Cut a new cord to the same length, thread it along the path of the old one, then attach the knobs.

Install the new lift cord, using the old cord as a guide.

Reinsert the slats. Run the lift cord through the slat holes and between the tape rungs. Trim the cord and tape the ends if necessary. Put the cord ends through the clips and knot them. Tuck in the tapes and slide the bottom bar back on.