IRWIN FLEMINGER'S TENACIOUS SURREALISM

REVIEW

Irwin Fleminger: Paintings, Drawings and Watercolors, 1974 to 1986.

Surrealist landscapes and still lifes by a Brooklyn artist.

At Gallery 1100, 1100 Niagara St., through May 8.

Irwin Fleminger spent the early part of his career in New York City as an abstract expressionist, studying under Robert Motherwell and showing with the younger members of the movement.

Then, in the '70s, he switched gears -- radically. He became a surrealist. And not a halfway surrealist, either. He never disguiseshis dream imagery with painterly touches transplanted from his abstract expressionist days.

The move was an unusual one for a successful New York City abstract painter to make. By the '70s surrealism had long been an anachronism. Motherwell himself, who as a young man was already a late entry into the French surrealist game, was instrumental in transforming surrealist "automatic writing" into grand abstract gesture.

But for Fleminger the fantastic is still a vital source, as this show demonstrates. In these paintings, real-seeming events and recognizable objects are placed in such patently odd settings that they immediately slip into the surreal.

If Freud is the guiding light here, the great surrealist Max Ernst is the spark. Ernst exhibited a bizarre nostalgic strain, using it to unearth the utter weirdness of bygone social practices. The older surrealist also loved the way science (and pseudo-science) cut against the grain of humanism. For the Greeks the body was a temple; for Ernst it was more on the level of a pot of glue (one of his more horrifying images shows "a method for extracting glue" from a living body).

Fleminger's figures have an Ernst-like old-fashioned weirdness. For example, "Ritual" shows two men in turn-of-the-century dress holding a women who seems to be in a state of controlled spontaneous combustion. Even when moderns do appear -- as in "The Couple" -- they are given an antique, timeless quality by the gray stony expanses that serve as settings.

One memorable painting, "When I Was Young, He Sighed, I Dreamed of Many Marvelous Things," harks back to the utopian era of inventing and back further to other geological eras. Revealed here are flying contraptions that look like they were designed by da Vinci-Bosch Inc. A heavy clipper ship hovers like a flying saucer, and another hovercraft looks like a wooden crab with a headlight implanted in its forehead.

Even more mysterious is "Instruments of Measure." These poles with strings and a plumb bob hint at some reasonable purpose, but none can be determined. The whole scene takes place in a bleak landscape broken by lism

oddly placed boulders and smoking craters set against the brackish waters of an ocean where everything is far removed from place and time.

Fleminger's still lifes project a similar feeling that human existence is struck through with irrationality. His rock-hard renderings of objects have something to do with outmoded science or exploration and hint at ancient magic, but remain inexplicable.

Fleminger is a much friendlier surrealist than the masters of the past. At some point his nostalgic objects become merely quaint objects. He shuns Ernst's frightening squeezed-down space in favor of conventional otherworldly vistas which, in this day of relative enlightenment about real otherworlds, seems tame.

Perhaps surrealism really has run its final course. Maybe the slick, big-bucks surrealism of everything from MTV to perfume ads renders Fleminger's art too antiquated to ring true. Or the biggest "maybe" -- maybe the entire Freudian model just doesn't work in 1992.