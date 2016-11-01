CHECK IT OUT

THEY'RE KIND OF weird, these extremely skinny dolls.

"My grandmother calls them rag dolls on a diet," said Rosalind Marshall, who is taking the dolls on a tour of the East Coast.

And yet they're wonderful because each has a distinctive personality, a name and a story to tell.

About 100 dolls make up the Granny Thompson Character Doll Exhibition from Birr, Ireland. You can see them in storybook vignettes filled with antiques and background scenery painted by Irish artists for the next few weeks at the Niagara County Historical Society.

More than 100 dolls (each between 3 and 4 feet tall) are attractively posed in scenes that depict the customs and haute couture costumes of the 15th to the 20th centuries. The dolls were fashioned by Mary Eleanor Thompson, now 84, about 30 years ago in Derry, partly to distract her from the horrors of the political trouble in Northern Ireland. She dressed the soft-sculpture dolls in antique lace, feathers and fabrics including Irish linen, flax, silks and satins.

Vignettes include:

An Edwardian Tea Party where ladies are gathering at Birr Castle. As one group enters Great-Grandmama Matilda's parlor, two guests are busily gossiping on the couch and one reacts with a wide-eyed look of amazement.

"There's lots of shocking news going round," Mrs. Marshall said of the characters, "but it's not too harmful."

The Country School Room shows boys and girls learning to read, doing needlework or studying Latin at a dame school under the tutelage of well-educated ladies who were widowed or unmarried.

"At the Beach" uses sand and shells from Brighton Beach. Here, daring bathing belles were wheeled into the water in canvas bathing huts, where they changed their clothes for the sake of modesty.

Props enrich the authenticity of the settings: a clay pipe smoked by a fiddler; a basket of turf (commonly called peat in this country); and the ruff or lace collar used as a mark of aristocratic privilege to state that a gentleman did not have to engage in strenuous pursuits.

The exhibit can be seen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays. It will be up until May 17 in the Pioneer Building, behind the main building of the Niagara County Historical Society, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for seniors and students.

From 2 to 6 p.m. on May 3, 9, 10 and 16, the Marshalls plan to hold tea parties, outdoors if the weather permits. A cup of tea or a spread of Irish biscuits, jams and small sandwiches may be purchased for between $1 and $5.

The best timing for your visit is during the hours that the Niagara County Historical Society is open -- that's from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Then you can also visit that complex of buildings (it's free) to see rooms filled with interesting historical artifacts and memorabilia.