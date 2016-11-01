LEGAL BATTLES OVER FIREBOAT PUT ON HOLD

Legal battles over Buffalo's retired fireboat were postponed until the end of June to give the city time to prepare next year's budget, which goes into effect July 1, the judge in the case said Tuesday.

State Supreme Court Justice Norman E. Joslin said he agreed to adjourn the case to June 23 after attorneys for the city agreed that the 13 former members of the fireboat Edward M. Cotter's crew will keep their Fire Department jobs until at least the end of the current city fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The fireboat crew is now assigned to the department's downtown Service Station at 195 Court St.

Attorneys for Buffalo Firefighters Association Local 282 and the corporation counsel's office held an out-of-court meeting Tuesday.

"(They) felt that we had to wait for the city budget to be formulated by the Common Council" before the fireboat dispute could be settled, Joslin said.

Between now and the end of the city's fiscal year, the Council has enough other "strains" trying to deal with the fiscally weak city's budget, Joslin said.

Joslin said he agreed to "put on hold" all issues in the case, including the fire union's week-old show- cause order claiming the department violated city ordinances when it put the 91-year-old fireboat out of service March 16 without a formal Council order and taxpayer approval.