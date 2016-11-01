CHEEKTOWAGA BOARD SETS HEARINGS ON REZONINGS

The Cheektowaga Town Board this week scheduled two rezoning hearings for May 4.

A hearing on rezoning 934 Cleveland Drive from residential to neighborhood service begins at 6:45 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. by a session on rezoning 90-100 Holtz Drive from light manufacturing to retail business.

The board also:

Extended until 11 a.m. Friday the deadline for proposals for a municipal golf course.

Named Joseph V. Schmigel, Louis Costrino and Elmer Kobel to the Plumbing and Drainage Examiners Board at up to $250 a year.