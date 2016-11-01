ART AND MUSIC NOTES

The Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University will exhibit recent paintings by Dana Hatchett from Sunday through May 8. An opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Burchfield Art Center at Buffalo State College will present a 1992 student site-specific installation Saturday through Sept. 30 in its Central Gallery. The installation, titled "Censations," is created by Kevin D. Eichner.

Ronald Wright will exhibit watercolor landscapes Sunday through May 15 in Adams Art Gallery, 600 Central Ave., Dunkirk.

The 1992 Fine Arts League of Buffalo Spring Exhibition will open Friday in Benjamans Art Gallery, 419 Elmwood Ave. An artists' reception will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. May 1. Works will remain on view through May 23.

The Annual Senior Art Exhibition at Daemen College will continue Saturday with the second of three shows. This show will feature works by Kathleen Davidson, Gregory Donner and Kristin Schwartz. It continues through May 1. The exhibition takes place in the Fanette Goldman & Carolyn Greenfield Art Gallery on the college campus, 4380 Main St., Amherst.

Three separate exhibitions will open Saturday in CEPA Gallery, 700 Main St. They are the Third Annual Amiga Art Show, curated by Andrew Deutsch and Matthew McElligott, a Master's of Fine Arts Degree Thesis Exhibition by John Paradiso, and a Metro Bus Show featuring works by Jeanne Victor. An opening reception will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday. All three exhibits will continue through June 19.

5 7 0 1 Upstairs Gallery, 5701 Main St., Williamsville, will exhibit new works by Graham Sears, in addition to prints by a selected group of artists, through May 16.

"If Our Planet Could Speak," an environmental show curated by Craig Kosinski, will open with a reception from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in The Galleries: Buffalo's Art Society, 537 Franklin St. The exhibit will continue through May 23.

The 35th Annual Spring Show of the Kenmore Art Society will open with a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Gallery in the Square, Snyder Square, Main and Harlem roads, Snyder. It continues through May 9.

The Learning Tree, 4038 Clinton St., West Seneca, will present a "Young Artists Show," featuring oil paintings, pen and ink drawings and watercolors by artists ages 6 to 18, Saturday through May 16. A reception and open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Bob Blackburn's Printmaking Workshop" will open in the Members' Gallery of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery next Wednesday and continue through June 7.

The Williamsville Art Society will host its Annual Spring Show from Sunday through May 29 in the Village Center Gallery, 5500 Main St., Williamsville. An opening reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Friends of Vienna will present violinist Douglas Cone and pianist Claudia Hoca in a concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the International Institute, 864 Delaware Ave.

Harriet Simons will conduct the University Choir in "Pioneers! O Pioneers!," a concert of works by musical pioneers including Verdi, Gabrieli, Larsen, Carissimi, Tippett and others, at 8 p.m. Monday in Slee Concert Hall on the University at Buffalo North Campus.

The Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster, will sponsor a Midday Matinee at noon Tuesday featuring duo pianists Michael Musial and Barbara Borkowski. The program will include works by Bach, Brahms, Barber, Poulenc and Chabrier.

A recital by carillonneur Gloria R. Werblow, followed by a concert of choral music for Easter featuring the Venite and Jubilate choirs, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville.

Al Kryszak, Buffalo composer and guitarist, will have a program of his works performed in New York City's Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall at 8 p.m. Friday. Included will be the world premiere of "Almost Gone: 2," a concerto for violin, electric guitar and 12-string guitar ensemble. The soloist will be Buffalo violinist Thomas Halpin.