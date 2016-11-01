SUSPECT IN SLAYING MOVES FROM AMHERST

Kevin Russell has quit his Buffalo-area job and moved back to Pittsburgh to live with his parents since the March 24 slaying of his wife, his attorney said Monday following his murder arraignment.

Russell, 26, left the property management post he had with a local company operated by his brother-in-law because the job was "mutually discontinued," according to attorney Paul J. Cambria. Russell's parents operate a paving and asphalt business, Cambria said.

With the approval of prosecutors, Erie County Judge John V. Rogowski on Monday allowed Russell to remain free on $50,000 insurance company bail in the strangulation of his 29-year-old wife, Jill R., after he pleaded innocent to second-degree murder and child endangerment.

Cambria said the lawyers representing Russell are conducting an investigation and that their findings will be revealed at Russell's trial, still unscheduled.

Cambria said Russell and the former Jill Joseph met in 1987 when they entered a master's degree program at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Both earned master's degrees in 1989 and married in Amherst in 1990. They returned to live in Amherst last summer.

Mrs. Russell was a summa cum laude graduate of the University at Buffalo and held a master's degree from the University of Maryland.

Russell was a graduate of Wittenberg University.

Dillon, the couple's 6-month-old son, is staying with relatives. Amherst police contend that, on the day of the slaying in the couple's home, Russell left the child in a crib while trying to confuse investigators police with false claims about a robbery at the house.