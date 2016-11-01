WILLIAM K. SHAFLUCAS, 104, OWNED DAIRY BAR

William K. Shaflucas, 104, a retired Buffalo businessman, died Tuesday (March 31, 1992) in Millard Fillmore Hospital.

Born in Veria, Greece, in 1888, Shaflucas came to the Buffalo area in 1912. He was a longtime member of the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.

He owned and operated the Amherst Dairy Bar in the Black Rock area from 1920 to 1960. It was known for its homemade ice cream and candy.

Shaflucas was a member of the Veria Club and the Arcadias.

Survivors include his wife, the former Harriet Rores; two sons, C. William of Morris Plains, N.J., and John W. of Amherst, and four grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Church of the Annunciation, 146 W. Utica St., after prayers at 9:15 in the Carlton A. Ulrich Funeral Home, 855 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

