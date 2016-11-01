BOSTON CHAMBER TO HONOR TILLS AS CITIZEN OF YEAR

Boston Town Justice Robert W. Tills has been selected by the Boston Chamber of Commerce as its 1992 Citizen of the Year. He will be honored at a 6:30 p.m. dinner May 2 in the McKinley Park Inn.

The Chamber cited Tills for his 25 years on the bench, his seven years as a Town Board member, his organizing work with the Boston Historical Society, legal service to the North Boston Fire Company and his role as a Boston Library director. The Chamber of Commerce is accepting reservations for the dinner and award ceremony.