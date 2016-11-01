BARIE PACE LTD. DONATES CLOTHES TO SALVATION ARMY

Barrie Pace Ltd., in conjunction with the City of Buffalo Department of Human Resources and Buffalo Police Community Services, is donating used women's clothing to the Salvation Army.

More than 100 used suits, blazers, bottoms and dresses have been collected at the five area Barrie Pace operations located in Kleinhans clothing stores.

For all suits or blazer-bottom combinations donated for an 11-day period ended March 1, Barrie Pace gave a $50 discount toward a replacement. A $35 discount was given toward a replacement dress.