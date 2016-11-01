CITATION DINNER TO HEAR CONABLE

Barber Conable will be the main speaker at the 1992 Citation Dinner of the Buffalo Council on World Affairs Monday in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Conable, who was a Republican member of Congress from Western New York for 20 years, retired last July as president of the World Bank.

The council will honor Erland E. Kailbourne, chairman and chief executive officer of Norstar Bank, for his contributions to U.S.-Canadian relations as chairman of the Friendship Festival.