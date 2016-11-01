SEEDY PACKAGE

JOHN MACKENZIE'S "Ruby" is the Police Gazette version of Oliver Stone's "JFK." It's like a first-rate Roger Corman movie -- tacky, sleazy, written so badly sometimes that it could give you a toothache. But then, maybe that's exactly what Jack Ruby deserves. This is a movie that thinks it's serious in just the way Ruby, the sleazy strip impresario of Dallas' Club Carousel, thought he was in "the entertainment business."

No matter how much Mafia-CIA conspiracy "Ruby" conjures up to explain away John F. Kennedy's assassination, it still winds up with a Jack Ruby who is nothing more than a small-time, would-be Mafia potentate who blundered into a decisive and infuriating role in one of the traumatic events of the 20th century. (At least when Oliver Stone imagines a sweeping conspiracy, he's thorough enough to tie in everybody with the possible exception of your mailman and Mary Tyler Moore.)

Still, you have to cede Mackenzie's "Ruby" its triumphs. Mackenzie proved in "The Long Good Friday" that he is a master of underworld seediness. What his "Ruby" lacks in historical resonance, then, it gains in squalor. Mackenzie has enough of a moral imagination to be able to feel the way lives come together on the world's sticky floor when the lights suddenly go on.

Screenwriter Stephen Davis adapted his script from a play, which means that it does have a decent wisecrack or two amid the expositional dross. (Mafioso No. 1: "What do you think of Cuba?" Mafioso No. 2: "I think it's going to be swell when they get it finished.")

His and Mackenzie's version of Jack Ruby is a small-time hood and FBI informant with big-time Mafia connections. He takes a liking to stripper Candy Cane (lovely Sherilynn Fenn from "Twin Peaks") and uses her to get up the Mafia ladder (eventually, she becomes a Jack Kennedy playmate). Eventually, he happens on a CIA-Cosa Nostra plot to do in JFK for everyone's conspiratorial convenience.

At the crucial moment, though, their Jack Ruby wanders into the Dallas police station for the old reason -- to be a big shot in the history books.

Danny Aiello isn't as good as Ruby as the extraordinary Michael Lerner was in TV's "Ruby and Oswald," but he's an actor of such easy authority that he's never bad. If there's anything wrong with him here, it's maybe that he's just too big and engaging for the role.

Jack Ruby may have deserved this film, but he probably didn't deserve Danny Aiello.

MOVIE

Ruby

Rating: ***

Danny Aiello as Jack Ruby, Sherilynn Fenn as stripper Candy Cane. Directed by John Mackenzie.

Rated R, opening today in the University, Thruway, and Market Arcade theaters.