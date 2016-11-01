SABRES COUNTDOWN
Adams Division W L TPts
Boston.... 33311076
Buffalo .... 30331171
At stake
Montreal will play the fourth-place team, probably Hartford, while Boston and Buffalo battle for second place and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Tie-breakers
Wins; head-to-head competition; overall goals for and against differential.
Result Wednesday
Buffalo, 5 Toronto 2
Tonight's Game
Boston at New Jersey
Games Remaining
BUFFALO (6) -- HOME (3): Sunday, Hartford; April 2, Montreal; 5, Quebec. AWAY (3): Saturday, Boston; March 31, Minnesota; April 4, Quebec.
BOSTON (6) -- HOME (3): Saturday, Buffalo; April 2, Quebec; 5, Hartford. AWAY (3): Tonight, New Jersey; March 31, Quebec; April 4, Montreal.
