SABRES COUNTDOWN

Adams Division W L TPts

Boston.... 33311076

Buffalo .... 30331171

At stake

Montreal will play the fourth-place team, probably Hartford, while Boston and Buffalo battle for second place and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tie-breakers

Wins; head-to-head competition; overall goals for and against differential.

Result Wednesday

Buffalo, 5 Toronto 2

Tonight's Game

Boston at New Jersey

Games Remaining

BUFFALO (6) -- HOME (3): Sunday, Hartford; April 2, Montreal; 5, Quebec. AWAY (3): Saturday, Boston; March 31, Minnesota; April 4, Quebec.

BOSTON (6) -- HOME (3): Saturday, Buffalo; April 2, Quebec; 5, Hartford. AWAY (3): Tonight, New Jersey; March 31, Quebec; April 4, Montreal.