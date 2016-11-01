A funeral service for Raymond W. Moran, associate pastor of New Life Assembly, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the ColonialMemorial Chapel, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg.

Mr. Moran, 47, of Blasdell died Tuesday (March 24, 1992) in Buffalo General Hospital after a long bout with cancer.

For the past four years he had been associate postor of New Life Assembly, 14 North St., where he directed All in His Name Ministries.

Born in Binghamton, Mr. Moran was raised in Lackawanna. He dropped out of Lackawanna High School at 17 to join the Navy. After living for several years in New York's Greenwich Village, he returned to Lackawanna and became a born-again Christian at an Assemblies of God church. Ten years ago he he founded All in His Name Ministries, an outreach to homosexuals.

Survivors include his wife, the former Sandra M. Pasquarella; two stepsons, Gregory Kapsiak and Anthony Kapsiak; a stepdaughter, Nancy Gemmati; two brothers, James and Edward; a sister, Elizabeth Mate of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and three grandchildren.

