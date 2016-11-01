AREA PLANTS AGREE TO CUT USE OF TOXICS VOLUNTARY EPA PROGRAM NOT LIKELY TO AFFECT SMOKESTACK EMISSIONS

Several Buffalo-area manufacturing plants will be cutting their use of toxic chemicals as part of a voluntary federal program to reduce poisons in the environment.

Local General Motors, Occidental Chemical and Dunlop Tire plants will be involved in the Environmental Protection Agency program, officials at those companies said Tuesday.

The program urges companies to reduce the use of 17 of the most deadly toxics, including lead, cyanide, benzene and cancer-causing solvents.

For the Buffalo-area plants, the program won't necessarily mean big changes in what's discharged from smokestacks and water pipes. Instead, it will mean that workers will use safer chemicals in the workplace.

The EPA considers those changes important not only to reduce the threat to workers, but also because toxic industrial solvents emit gases that are not filtered through smokestacks.

"This doesn't mean dumping millions of dollars into new equipment," said Jack Dinan, a General Motors spokesman. "It means testing new materials that would be better for the environment."

Dinan said the toxic-reduction program would affect virtually all GM plants, but said he did not yet have specifics on how individual plants could be affected.

He said some of the toxics will be more difficult to replace than others. For example, he said, it will be difficult to find fewer toxic paints for heavy-duty use on auto engines and air-conditioners made in Buffalo-area plants.

Dan Pyanowski, environmental engineer at Dunlop, said the company is switching to less toxic solvents in the tire-making process.

Zylene and toluene -- two of the poisons targeted in the program -- are used in rubber-based glues used to hold tires together. Pyanowski said the company already has cut its use of the toxics in half, to 80,000 gallons in 1991.

Thomas Jennings, vice president for environmental affairs at Occidental, said the company will be reducing its use of several solvents at its Niagara Falls plants. But the program will have a far greater impact at Occidental's petrochemical plants elsewhere.

Nationwide, 734 companies have agreed to take part in what the EPA calls its "33-50 Program." Companies that enlist volunteer to cut their toxic emissions by 33 to 50 percent.

EPA Administrator William K. Reilly said companies are joining the program because "it's more effective than paying for treatment, off-site transfer and disposal" of hazardous wastes.