RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS IS WORKING BEST FOR LOONIES THESE DAYS

Tom Waugh died because he stood in the wrong spot in the Government Center MBTA station last weekend. It could have been you. It could have been me.

The 27-year-old engineer from California died because he decided to extend a business trip a couple of days and see the sights. There's lots to do in Boston. We tell relatives that all the time. He could have been your brother. He could have been mine.

We see his picture in the papers and wince because he was so young, bright and well-liked. He worked for Xilinx Co. in San Jose. He had a steady girlfriend. He was planning to go to business school. He was an Eagle Scout in high school. He was in the Big Brother program.

We focus on the details of his life, even though we want to look away and bury him with the others:

Paula Rosa, 53, killed by a stray bullet from the street while eating Thanksgiving leftovers at a friend's house in Boston.

Robyn Dabrowski, 14, killed by a sniper who aimed at the school bus she was riding to a basketball game on Cape Cod.

Billy Joe Brown, 15 months, killed when someone in a passing car fired a gun just for the heck of it in Mineral Wells, Texas.

Mary Ellen Benincasa, 32; Christopher Carlisle, 33; Keith Ciszewski, 37; and Rose Marie Proos, 33, killed when a gunman opened fire in the Royal Oaks, Mich., post office.

There are many more. Too many to list. Last year, 22 people were picked off while eating lunch in Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. Five people died at the University of Iowa when a man went crazy with a gun.

And a few weeks ago a nut with a semiautomatic rifle knocked on doors in Zurich and blew six people away.

I am not a morbid, paranoid person. I do not get up in the morning looking for the cow pies in the field of life so that I can explain to everybody how the world stinks. But there does come a point where the random shot begins to occupy a dark and permanent place in one's consciousness.

How many times have we seen kids horsing around on the platforms or yelling at each other? And when the gunshots started, they probably sounded unreal, like a firecracker, maybe. Pop, pop, pop.

Why him? Why then? And over somebody's leather jacket? How can a place so mundane as Government Center be the backdrop for death? Is life really a Nintendo game?

I guess life is a constant juxtaposition of innocence and cruelty. I guess we have to try to remain sane living it because the last thing the planet needs is another crazy person.

And the first thing it needs is gun control. I know, the National Rifle Association says guns don't kill people -- people do. But if the only weapons available on the street were swords, fewer people would die. Guns make the killing of people by people too easy.

I understand that you hunters have to hunt and you marksmen and women have a sport. Fine. You're responsible. But unfortunately the loonies are taking over.

I don't care what the Bill of Rights says about bearing arms. Obviously the public can't handle that right anymore. The framers of the Constitution lived in a different America and never rode the Green Line subway train.