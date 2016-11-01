OLYMPIA & YORK CALLS IN OUTSIDE HELP

The Reichmann brothers, battling to save the world's largest property empire, called in a prominent New York banker Tuesday to help their company restructure its crippling debts.

Olympia & York Developments Ltd. said Paul Reichmann will step down as president of the company to focus on the $7 billion Canary Wharf development in London's docklands, which has steadily drained cash.

His successor will be Thomas Johnson, former president of Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co., the bank that merged last year with Chemical New York Corp.

Johnson will chair a planning and finance committee that will start talks immediately with lenders, who have put up $20 billion for various Olympia & York projects around the world.

"The addition of Tom Johnson to our executive management team enhances the company's ability to meet its current financial challenges," Paul Reichmann said in a statement.

Analysts said Johnson should help smooth the arduous restructuring process that the company faces.