MAN TO TALK ON EXPERIENCE WITH RUSSIAN FAMILY

Michael Flaxman, who recently spent two weeks living with a Russian family near St. Petersburg, will discuss his experience at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in Tonawanda United Methodist Church, 221 Morgan St., City of Tonawanda.

A former Buffalo resident who now lives in Jamestown, Flaxman, a gifted craftsman and woodworker, will offer personal insight about the Russian people.

His topic will be "One to One: A Personal Journey to St. Petersburg, Russia." The talk will follow a Lenten potluck dinner at 6 p.m.