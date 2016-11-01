ACTION CENTER OPEN ON CAMPUS

A Small Claims Court Action Center run by the Buffalo State College Chapter of the New York Public Interest Research Group has opened in Cassety Hall on the college's Elmwood Avenue campus.

Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the center is staffed by student volunteers trained to assist consumers in effective use of small claims courts.

For more information, write to the NYPIRG Small Claims Action Center, Buffalo State College, 1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo 14222-1095.