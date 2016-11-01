ETHICIST TO SPEAK ON HEALTH CARE

Medical ethicist Daniel Callahan will deliver the first in a series of free lectures on "Health Care: Costs vs. Access" at 8 p.m. April 9 in the College Learning Laboratory of Buffalo State College.

Callahan is an author and the co-founder and director of the Hastings Center in Briarcliff Manor, a research organization devoted to ethical problems in medicine and biology.

Co-sponsors of the health care series, which will continue until the presidential election in November, are Blue Cross of Western New York, Buffalo State College Faculty-Student Association and the college's Center for Development of Human Services.