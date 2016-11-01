WHEN CASE CONCERNS SAFETY, COURTS SHOULDN'T ALLOW SECRECY IMPLANT ISSUE SHOWS DANGER OF LAWSUIT PRACTICE

THE CONTROVERSY over silicone breast implants has brought the issue of their safety before the public. But many of the same problems with the implants that are now being discussed have been the subject of corporate lawsuits for a decade or more. As the silicone story unfolded, we have learned that little was heard about those suits because the companies bought silence with million-dollar damage awards.

It was all quite legal, but it is not in the public interest for such safety or health problems to be covered up. If there had been more publicity regarding problems with breast implants, then many women would not have sought them.

One of the lawyers who has brought suits in breast implant cases, Californian Thomas Kotoske, is now quoted as saying, "Had this stuff been made public...there would have been hundreds of women today who would never have had those implants." But in nearly 100 settlements, he went along with the secrecy to get out-of-court settlements.

Court proceedings, of course, are conducted in public, and if a case goes to trial, then all the details of the case are open to the public.

But it is common for many lawsuits regarding product liability, malpractice or business disputes to be settled out of court, and for one of the requirements of the settlement to be that neither side make public the details. The court gives its approval of such out-of-court settlements and seals the court documents.

When the settlements have been worked out this way, plaintiffs would risk losing their awards if they made public the sealed testimony, and expert witnesses could be subject to company lawsuits.

The plaintiff may be satisfied, but the public can lose the benefit of essential information about dangers others may face.

The problem of sealed records in lawsuits goes beyond the Dow Corning silicone implant issue. It has infected the legal process in many areas that are of vital interest to the public.

In one toxic-chemical suit, for example, medical experts documented a link between the chemical and a family's health problems with cancer and neurological disorders. But the case was eventually settled out of court, and all the data in the case was sealed by the judge. The scientific data were even held back from local public health authorities.

Legally, there had been no finding concerning the chemical hazard; the court had merely approved the out-of-court settlement.

But the courts do a disservice to the public if serious environmental or other hazards are covered up.

There is a place for secrecy in out-of-court settlements when some business or trade secret is involved, but the practice is not justified when it is used merely to enable a company to avoid embarrassment or loss of business because of a hazard.

Courts should not routinely allow a blanket of officially approved confidentiality to be thrown over such out-of-court settlements.

In the narrow area of legitimate business secrets, confidentiality is justified, but not when the broad public interest is at stake.

The case of the secrecy involving breast implants helps to explain why.