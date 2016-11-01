CHEAP LABOR MAKES THE LABEL 'MADE IN CHINA' COMMON

Remember when all the small things in our daily lives -- the pretty boxes and party favors and tiny dolls -- were marked "Made in Japan"?

Now, everything from a child's "101 Dalmatians" stuffed dog to the silk flowers in a bridal bouquet are labeled "Made in China." China now produces thousands of products sold in this country, from Mattel toys to Valentine's Day balloons, hammers, designer clothing and answering machines.

"An incredible lot of stuff comes in from China," says Janet Whisler, China specialist for the International Trade Commission.

This may explain why everything you pick up seems to have a China label on it: For the first nine months of 1991, China sold $3 billion worth of textiles and apparel to the United States, $1.8 billion in footwear, about $200 million in artificial flowers, $1.7 billion in toys, games, sports equipment and stuffed animals.

Why China? Here's the simplest explanation:

The average wage in the United States is $14.77 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1991.

Workers in Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan make about $3.75 an hour.

Workers in Mexico make $1.80 an hour.

Workers in Sri Lanka make 31 cents an hour.

But workers in China, Whisler says, make only about 25 cents an hour. And that's where the action is for businesses.

After Japan, China has received the most complaints from American manufacturers about dumping -- selling a product in another country for a price less than what it cost to make it, or less than the price charged in the home market. But instead of cars, we're talking candles. China has been accused of dumping axes, candles, cooking ware, paint brushes, shop towels and other items on the American market.