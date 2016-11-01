Christine P. Wellman, 67, of Boyd Road died Thursday (Feb. 27, 1992) in Genesee Memorial Hospital, Batavia.

Born in Covington, Mrs. Wellman was a 1942 graduate of Pavilion High School. She was a member of the Le Roy Women of the Moose, the Covington Community Club and Pavilion Methodist Church.

Her husband, Joseph N., died in 1980.

Survivors include a daughter, Shirlee Norton; three sons, Leonard of Hornell, Robert and David; three sisters, Evelyn McCome of Pinellas Park, Fla., June Bernd and Shirley DeWitt, and eight grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main St., Warsaw. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, York.

[B.Price].