LANGE POWERS HAMBURG TO WIN BULLDOGS TO MEET LASALLE

Senior guard Rob Lange netted 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as Hamburg overcame visiting Kenmore West, 84-78, Wednesday night in a Section VI Class A boys basketball prequarterfinal.

Hamburg (14-6) was down, 48-41, at halftime and 68-63 through three quarters before Lange's outburst spared the seventh-seeded Bulldogs from elimination. Lange, who was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, added eight rebounds and five assists.

Hamburg's Brian Rieth added 16 points and 12 assists, while Scott Gill chipped in 14 points. The Bulldogs play a quarterfinal Friday night at second-seeded LaSalle. Rob Fitchlee led 10th-seeded Kenmore West (11-10) with 28 points and Kevin Coad had 17. The Blue Devils hit eight three-point goals.

Traver Zayatz (19 points) and Griffin Meyers (10 rebounds and eight blocked shots) led North Tonawanda (12-8) past South Park, 70-55, for its first post-season win since 1974.

David Cavanaugh had six of his 12 points in the third quarter as the Lumberjacks used a 16-4 bulge to build a 19-point lead. NT meets top-seeded Frontier in Friday's quarterfinals. Maurice Brown scored 15 points for South Park (11-10).

Class C Prequarterfinals: Sean King scored 19 points as Portville (16-5) overcame seven Wilson three-pointers to beat the Lakemen, 71-68. Brian Decker and Brian Miller scored 13 points apiece for Portville. Wilson (14-7) got 27 points from Matt Faery and 20 from Jamie Reagan.

Top-seeded John F. Kennedy (18-3) got 16 points from sophomore Steve Ciemcioch and a 12-point, 12-rebound output from Jason Cwiklinski in a 66-35 win over Randolph. The Bears, who host Portville on Friday, scored 27 fourth-quarter points to blow the game open.

Carlton Holder had 25 points as Cleveland Hill (13-8) wiped out an 11-point halftime deficit to nip Silver Creek, 55-53. Rolland Shelton added 13 points for the Eagles, who were down, 35-24, at intermission. Mike Barylski scored 13 to lead Silver Creek (16-5).

Girls Basketball

Class B-1 prequarterfinals: Ellie Hanover's 21 points and 11 rebounds sparked Depew (14-7) past Grand Island, 54-43. Angie Hanover had 17 points and Tracy Duszynski grabbed 13 rebounds for Depew, which had a 21-7 lead through one quarter. Kim Christian scored 20 points for Grand Island (10-10).

Michele Dick's 16 points and Julie Golata's 10 rebounds helped Kenmore East (12-8) beat Pioneer, 41-30.

Kate Knowles had 19 points and Rebekah Atkinson 12 as Iroquois (14-7) ripped Bennett, 74-33. Nedra Commodore scored 26 for Bennett (8-6).

Class C prequarterfinals: John F. Kennedy (14-7) held off Randolph, 44-43, as the Cardinals missed a potential winning shot with two seconds left. Amy Danner led JFK with 18 points. Danielle Beaver had 23 for Randolph.

Allegany (11-9) dumped Newfane, 56-45, as Shelly Davis scored 27 points. The two-time defending champion Blue Devils, seeded 10th, play at No. 2 Roy-Hart Friday night.

Hockey

Southtowns Club League finals: Aaron Folck stopped Kevin Lawrence's penalty shot with 12 seconds left, preserving West Seneca West's 1-0 win over West Seneca East in Game One of the two-game, total-points series.

Dave Belsito scored the goal for West (15-6-3) with 3:14 left in the first period. East, the regular-season champion, is 22-2. Game Two is at 11 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Auditorium.

Explorer Club League semifinals: Mike Dixon's goal with 1:44 left in a minigame gave McKinley a series victory over Lafayette. Jeff Messing had three goals in the regular game as McKinley won, 9-2, to tie the total points series, 2-2, and force overtime. Freshman goalie Justin LoVallo made 40 saves for McKinley.

Mike Spino's goal at 1:06 of a minigame gave Hutch-Tech a series win over Traditional. Tech had tied the series, 2-2 with a 7-4 win as Spino scored three goals and Bill Gee had three assists. Gee also assisted on the game-winner. Jim Connolly scored two goals for Traditional.

WNY Club League Semifinals: Shane Dalkey scored two goals as North Tonawanda beat Depew, 7-4. NT will meet Lancaster, a 6-3 winner over Cheektowaga in Sunday's championship at 9 a.m. Todd Kreutzer had three goals for Lancaster, which will be making its first appearance in Super Sunday.