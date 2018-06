Charlene Tilton had to get used to the audience following her around as she portrays the hot-tempered maid in the play "Tamara."

In the production, at a converted American Legion Hall in Hollywood, the audience joins the actors in going from room to room.

"You have to be very aware of them but at the same time ignore them," said Tilton, who played Lucy Ewing Cooper on "Dallas." "If you can do that, I think you can do anything as far as acting goes."