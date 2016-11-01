COLLEGE CLUB LISTS MARCH ACTIVITIES

Emma Lange, member of College Club of Buffalo, will give a travelogue, "Around the World," at a luncheon in the clubhouse Monday at 12:30 p.m. Virginia Bartos, education coordinator for Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society, will give a program, "Buffalo at the Turn of the Century," at a luncheon March 9 at 12:30 p.m.

At a 12:30 p.m. luncheon March 23, attorney William D. Schulz will discuss his friendship with a former terrorist in Northern Ireland who is serving a life sentence and read excerpts from their correspondence.

Frank Pieri will speak at a luncheon March 30 at 12:30 p.m. He will show slides and talk about celebrities he met during his Army service as manager of a VIP suite in Hotel de Paris in Paris, France. Celebrities include Ernest Hemingway, Thornton Wilder, Frank Sinatra, Burt Lancaster, Olivia deHaviland and Lena Horne. Barbara Learoyd and Eleanor Stull will be March luncheon hostesses.

At a dinner March 11 at 6 p.m., Harry L. Case will speak on "Interesting Historical Facts of Ireland" based on his research. Florence Spengler, a homemaker and member of Church Women United, will give a program, "How Can I Be Over the Hill When I Haven't Seen the Top Yet?," at a dinner March 25 at 6 p.m. March dinner hostesses will be Ruth Himmele and Ruth Ochs.

Flight bridge will be played March 4 at 1 p.m., with Mary Liddle as hostess chairwoman. Mildred Heap and Shirley Rummel are in charge of a bridge luncheon March 16 at 12:30 p.m. and duplicate bridge is scheduled for March 18 at 11 a.m. Dorothy Kumrow, a bridge master, will give a series of six lessons in the clubhouse at 10 a.m. March 5, 12, 19 and 26 and April 2 and 9.