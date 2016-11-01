BUSH STUMBLES IN SOUTH DAKOTA 31% GO AGAINST HIM; KERREY TOPS RIVALS

South Dakota voters siphoned off support from President Bush in a Republican primary that confirmed his political peril. Winning the Democratic contest, Bob Kerrey was the latest Democrat to gain a regional victory in a curious primary campaign lacking a national front-runner.

The final totals from Tuesday's Republican presidential primary showed Bush with 69 percent and "uncommitted" with 31 percent. The news had to be sobering for the White House, coming on the heels of Patrick J. Buchanan's 37 percent showing in New Hampshire's GOP primary a week ago.

Buchanan did not declare his candidacy in time to appear on the South Dakota ballot.

Kerrey, from neighboring Nebraska, had 40 percent of the vote in South Dakota's final Democratic returns. His farm-state rival, Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin, had 25 percent, while Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton crossed regional lines and ran a respectable third at 19 percent.

Former Massachusetts Sen. Paul E. Tsongas was a distant fourth, unable to capitalize on last week's New Hampshire victory. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown trailed and lost eligibility for federal campaign matching funds.

"Tonight, we've struck gold in the Black Hills of South Dakota," Kerrey said at a victory rally.

With the string of big delegate contests just around the corner, South Dakota thus extended a trend of regional favoritism among the Democrats, left one-time front-runner Clinton still without a victory and wrote a new chapter to Bush's political woes in a recession.

"In this case, the uncommitted slate represents an anybody-but-Bush ticket," said political analyst Stuart Rothenberg. "Pat Buchanan campaigned day and night in New Hampshire and drew 37 percent. And here, a nonexistent candidate who didn't campaign drew nearly as much of the vote."

Les Vrbsky of Rapid City said Bush wouldn't get his vote, even though he was a registered Republican. "All of a sudden when it's coming up on election time he's making all these proposals," he said. "Why didn't he do this a year ago?"

The Bush campaign conceded it needs to "work harder" to get the president's message out. But, said spokeswoman Torie Clark, "It's not as though we had the full-court press going on. It's a little bit of the protest feeling you sense in a place hit hard by recession."

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Bush may not be able to win the huge electoral prize of California in the November election and quoted a source close to former President Ronald Reagan as saying that Reagan has told friends Bush "doesn't seem to stand for anything."

"I don't believe that," Bush told reporters when asked about the Post article.

Bush and Reagan held a private meeting in California Tuesday night.

The president also spent much of the day campaigning in California, even though its primary is not until June and a Democratic presidential candidate has not carried the state in 28 years.

But California's current 8.1 percent jobless rate is a full percentage point above the national average, and voters are anxious and angry.

Some Republicans questioned whether $1,000-a-plate fund-raisers -- starring folks like Bob Hope and Cheryl Ladd -- were the best forums for Bush to convey his understanding of California's economic woes.

Bush seemed unfazed. He attacked big government, called for welfare reform and stepped up his demand that the Democratic-controlled Congress pass his economic stimulus plan by March 20 rather than a Democratic version that he labeled "another jobs bill, but this one for tax collectors."

"Count on it: Democrats are going to tax the middle class for the same reason Willie Sutton robbed banks -- because that's where the money is," Bush said, referring to the notorious bank robber of the 1930s.

Kerrey's emphasis on health care and his familiarity with neighboring South Dakota helped him win the Democratic primary Tuesday, according to interviews with voters.

About three in 10 Democrats said they were not satisfied that Clinton has the honesty and integrity to serve effectively as president. The Arkansas governor has been hit with allegations of a 12-year affair and of Vietnam-era draft-dodging -- charges he denies.

A quarter of the Democrats said they were concerned that Tsongas' health would interfere with his ability to serve effectively. He had lymphoma in 1983, underwent a bone marrow transplant and has been pronounced fit enough to run, and serve, by his doctor.

Among Republican voters who rated the economy poor, a majority voted for uncommitted over Bush.

Two-thirds of Republicans who said they voted uncommitted told the exit pollsters they would not vote for Bush in November if he were the GOP nominee, ABC said.

That level of dissatisfaction exceeded the exit poll finding in New Hampshire's primary, where roughly half of Buchanan's voters said they wouldn't support Bush in the general election.