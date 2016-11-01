D'AMATO ASKS SUPPORTERS TO HELP PAY LEGAL BILLS

Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, R-N.Y., already facing an expensive re-election battle, plans to ask some supporters to help him pay more than $400,000 in legal bills, spokesman Frank Coleman said Monday.

D'Amato will send a letter to selected friends and supporters, asking them to help pay the bill for his Senate ethics defense, according to Coleman.

On Friday, Coleman revealed D'Amato has been billed $417,708.16 by the New York law firm of Lord Day & Lord, Barrett Smith.

Last August, the Senate Ethics Committee dropped the investigation, saying it found insufficient evidence to prove allegations that D'Amato had used his office to steer federal money or contracts to friends, family and campaign contributors.