A Mass of Christian Burial for William E. Follick, a wheel molder for Carborundum Co., will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 339 22nd St.

Prayers will be said at 9 in the Zajac Funeral Home, 319 24th St. Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston.

Follick, 63, died Saturday (Feb. 22, 1992) in his 26th Street home.

Born in Niagara Falls, he was a 1948 graduate of Niagara Falls High School. He was a decorated Army veteran of the Korean War, serving with the 1343rd Combat Engineer Battalion. In 1952, he was discharged with a full medical disability.

Follick was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church and a life member of Chapter 12, Disabled American Veterans.

Survivors include three sisters, Ann Connolly, Dorothy Linton and Helen.

