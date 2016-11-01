PROBE OF SLA QUESTIONS EXPENSES, DRINKING

A state inspector general's report has uncovered a number of improprieties, ranging from abuse of expense accounts to excessive drinking on the job, in the State Liquor Authority's Buffalo office.

The just-released report said one former investigator submitted false travel and evidence vouchers and was reimbursed for mileage logged on his personal vehicle. Sources identified the investigator as Timothy Hoak, who was laid off last year because of budget cuts.

In addition, the investigation revealed that some of the Western Region's nine investigators "consume alcoholic beverages to excess while allegedly conducting (liquor authority) investigations."

The report questioned whether investigators could have consumed some of the amounts reported and, if they did, found those amounts could have led to unsafe operation of authority vehicles.

"Certainly, there are times when the partaking of an alcoholic beverage is necessary in order to carry on a successful investigation," the report said. "However, the amount of consumed alcoholic beverages noted in the evidence vouchers of the last two years is excessive, dangerous and should not be condoned." The report recommended that the state tighten control of on-the-job expenses. The inspector general's office launched the probe last April.

After a review of Hoak's travel vouchers, investigators determined that he often claimed expenses in Rochester or other Western New York locations when he actually was working out of the Buffalo office. The report also said Hoak improperly collected expenses for overnight lodging.

Hoak did not return several phone calls seeking his comment.

The report also found that six of the nine liquor authority investigators working out of Buffalo abused their expense accounts.

Richard E. Chernela, the authority's chief spokesman in New York City, said recommended disciplinary proceedings are a moot point because Hoak no longer works for the agency. Chernela also pointed out that the reimbursement system falls within guidelines of the state comptroller and labor agreements.

"Almost all the transgressions are totally legal and within the collective-bargaining agreement," he said.

Chernela said that the authority is preparing a response to the report that "will be a prescription for tightening up the monitoring of expense vouchers."