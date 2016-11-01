IBM'S AKERS TAKING 40% PAY CUT

International Business Machines Corp. Chairman John F. Akers expects his base pay for 1991 will be cut 40 percent to less than $1.6 million because of IBM's first annual loss, the company said today.

Akers made the estimate in the IBM annual report for 1991, copies of which became available today.

IBM disclosed in January that it lost $2.8 billion in 1991, though most of the red ink was due to several one-time charges to pay for a cost-cutting program and to account for the cost of retiree benefits.

IBM spokesman Jim Ruderman in Armonk, N.Y., said the pay cut from Akers' 1991 total compensation of $2.6 million would be set at an IBM board meeting this month.