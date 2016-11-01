ISRAEL AGAIN FAILS TO REACH DEAL ON $10 BILLION IN LOANS

Israel again failed to win U.S. agreement Friday to its request for $10 billion in loan guarantees while key figures in both houses of Congress laid out tough conditions for granting the Israeli request.

Secretary of State James Baker discussed the issue with Israeli Ambassador Zalman Shoval for the third time in the past month.

Afterward, a grim-looking Shoval told reporters: "There is no agreement yet. We will have another talk." He declined to answer questions or elaborate.

Baker has laid out unprecedented terms for Israel to get the money, including a ban on any new building in Jewish settlements in the occupied territories.

Israel would be allowed to complete a specified number of houses already under construction, but the money it spent on this would be deducted from the amount of the loans, which would be spread over five years.

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir is in a tough position. He desperately needs money to keep the struggling Israeli economy afloat and ensure the continued flow of Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

On the other hand, he can hardly afford to alienate nationalist voters in the June 23 Israeli election by agreeing to a virtual settlement freeze.

Making his position worse, Israel's traditionally strong lobby in Congress seems to be crumbling on the issue.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who chairs a key appropriations subcommittee and met Baker just before Shoval, said time was running out for Israel to make a deal.

He said if the matter was not resolved and voted on within the next few days, Israel would lose its chance of getting the money until next year.