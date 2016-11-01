A Mass of Christian Burial for Thaddeus Kozlowski, 79, who operated Electric Dismantlers for 25 years before retiring, will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Casimir's Catholic Church. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 at Sittniewski Funeral Home, 154 Weimer St. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga.

Kozlowski, who was president of the East Clinton Professional and Businessmen's Association from 1966 to 1968, died Thursday (Jan. 30, 1992) in his Buffalo residence after a short illness.

Surviving are two sons, Alfred and Thaddeus; a daughter, Margo Suter; a sister, Alice; and five grandchildren.

