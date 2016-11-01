TEMPLE'S CHANEY MAKES HIS POINT AGAINST BONA

Temple's 69-52 victory over St. Bonaventure Thursday night was hardly a trial by fire for the Owls.

But don't tell that to Temple coach John Chaney.

Every practice, every game, even a relatively easy 17-point win like the one at the Reilly Center is an opportunity for the emotional Temple coach to deliver a lesson in character building.

It is the lesson Chaney lives by, why he holds practices at 5:30 a.m., why he refuses to let his players high-five or show any emotion on the court.

So after watching his team make just 15 of 34 free-throw attempts and commit 16 turnovers in the face of a decent Bona press, Chaney sent a message in the post-game interview room, with his senior point guard, Vic Carstarphen, sitting beside him.

"We are expecting Vic to make good judgments, and it just hasn't happened," Chaney lectured. "Vic's missing free throws. . . . I'm worried about our three players in their senior year, the ones who were in the Final Eight last year. . . . Those players should know how to win and that's been our problem all year."

About halfway through Chaney's five-minute tirade, Carstarphen was allowed to slink out of the room.

"I used the situation to inspire him," Chaney said. "He's got a sore hand that's been bothering him. But that's beside the point. I try to get kids to develop some character in the teeth of adversity. You don't do that by jumping in the sorrow bowl with them."

Chances are Chaney's Owls will get the message and make their ninth straight post-season trip.

For now, Temple is struggling, still looking to fill the leadership void created when the great Mark Macon was graduated last May. Macon was Chaney's apostle, a player who followed his preaching to the letter.

In his absence are some talented, young players still learning the Chaney way.

In defeating the Bonnies, Temple (9-7, 6-4 in the Atlantic 10) got continued solid play from sophomore wingmen Eddie Jones (14 points) and Aaron McKie (eight) and freshman Rick Brunson (10).

"A pleasant surprise has been the young players," Chaney said. "We figured they'd just come along as we go but they've been carrying us."

Two 6-foot-9 seniors, Mark Strickland and Mik Kilgore, weren't bad against the Bonnies, either. Strickland had 14 points, five blocks and nine rebounds. Kilgore had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Owls' size advantage was a big difference in the game. Bona had trouble getting good shots inside and gave up too many offensive rebounds to Temple.

Bona's two top players, 6-8 Harry Moore and point guard David Vanterpool, struggled.

Moore, who had to alter most of his shots against the taller defenders, was 2 of 12 from the field and had four points. Vanterpool had one of those nights one expects from a freshman; 1 of 5 shooting with six turnovers.

A good crowd of 4,686 saw Bona stay close for 25 minutes.

Bona (7-10, 1-6) showed patience and good defense in trailing by 36-33 at the half. But the Bonnies went scoreless on nine straight possessions early in the second. Temple built a 49-36 lead and never was threatened thereafter.

Freshman Nii Nelson-Richards scored 13 to lead Bona, which shot just 24 percent for the game.

Bona visits Canisius Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Aud.