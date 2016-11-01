NOTEWORTHY

COMEDY

Synthesizer Man

It's a good bet that when the world ends, the time of final reckoning is at hand and St. Peter is standing at the Pearly Gates with his green clipboard, an appearance in a "Police Academy" movie is more likely to be accounted an eternal debit than a credit. That is, unless you're Michael Winslow, the rubber-face vocal synthesizer who can, with nothing but lips and voice, probably simulate most of the sounds you can imagine -- a DC-10 landing, a cow sneezing, Jimi at Monterey, Velveeta melting. In the soundmakers tribe, Michael Winslow has to be the all-time chief. He comes to the Comedy Trap on Hertel Avenue tonight and Saturday night. Next week, the club will bring in mordant comic John Mendoza for a four-night stand beginning Thursday. With a sardonic delivery that makes him sound like a fatigued New York bookie announcing a snail race, Mendoza has been known to wonder aloud, "What if there were no hypothetical questions?" and "Do illiterate people get the full effect of alphabet soup?" He's a one-liner guy, mostly, a Henny Youngman mixed with Steven Wright with the overall air of a tout at Pimlico. He's one of the best. -- Jeff Simon

PIANO RECITAL

From Words To Music

Opera Matinee is the properly if whimsically assigned title for a rather remarkable piano recital by the rather remarkable pianist Yvar Mikhashoff which will be given in Baird Hall, University at Buffalo North Campus, Sunday at 3 p.m. Piano recital? Opera? It's not as crazy as it sounds. Mikhashoff's program is made up entirely of transcriptions for piano of both famous and obscure operatic excerpts. On the familiar end there's "Caro Nome" from "Rigoletto," "Casta Diva" from "Norma" and "Vissi d'Arte" from "Tosca." At the other end you'll hear the lovely Prelude from Delius' "Irmelin," "Valse Americaine" from Ravel's "L'Enfant et les Sortileges" and the provocatively titled "Electric Pianola Fox trot" from Max Brand's "Maschinist Hopkins." And in the middle ground two world premieres, of Mikhashoff's own transcriptions of the "Intermezzo and Finale" from Debussy's "Pelleas and Melisande" and a suite called "Prelude, Scherzo, Nocturne and Finale," all drawn from Puccini's "Madama Butterfly." -- Herman Trotter

PUNK METAL

Riding Tough

The Four Horsemen is a punk-metal band that packs a wallop. Rumor has it that lead singer Frank Starr earned his job by being the last guy standing after a bloody barroom brawl. Drummer Ken "Dimwit" Montgomery, who used to play for punk rockers D.O.A., provides much of the punch to the metal sound. The group is produced by Rick Rubin, the Def American records honcho who tapped a gold mine with metal acts such as Slayer, the Cult and Danzig. The band's debut album, "Nobody Said It Was Easy," has been selling well and the title track is receiving wide radio airplay. Circus magazine wrote: "The Four Horsemen sound as if the Rolling Stones died and came back to Earth reincarnated as AC/DC." On Wednesday, the Four Horsemen will play a 10 p.m. show at Impaxx, 652 S. Ogden St. -- Anthony Violanti

GUITARISTS

The First Step

Buffalo's celebrated, world-touring Castellani Andriaccio Duo will be in Slee Hall on the University at Buffalo North Campus next Friday for an 8 p.m. recital titled "Dance Origins." The objective, according to the artists, is to perform a representative program containing many works by contemporary American com posers writing in dance forms, whose ancestry can be traced back to the stately pavane and other medieval dances. These works will be contrasted with Spanish music that brought this art form into the guitar literature. Granados and Turina will represent the Spanish tradition; some of the more provocative new American works will be "Foot Flash" by Vincent Hammer, "Spanish Fol lies" by Andrew Stiller, "Chaconne Chromatique" by Loris Cho banian and "Poetics III" by Meyer Kupferman. -- Herman Trotter.