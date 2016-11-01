BUSH'S AX IS AIMED AT JOB SECTOR BUSINESS PROGRAMS,JOB-TRAINING TARGETED

Several business-development and job-training programs are targeted for major cuts in President Bush's 1993 budget -- and no similar programs are among those slated for big cost increases.

The programs, which have been targeted in previous years and restored by Congress, are small compared to other parts of the federal budget. In fact, all the business-development programs in question cost less than one B-2 bomber.

But they're among the few government programs aimed at boosting small business. And that meant that Bush angered some businessmen by reviving the proposed cuts in the middle of a recession.

"Is this a signal from the White House that they'll accept more unemployment?" asked Richard Buerk, president of Buerk Tool and Machine Corp. of Buffalo, and co-chairman of the State Small Business Development Center Advisory Board.

Under the cuts, the federal government would:

Shut down the Economic Development Administration, which offers programs to reduce unemployment in distressed areas.

Reduce its backing of Small Business Administration loans made by private lenders. The government now pays back 90 percent of those loans if they go bad, but Bush wants that percentage reduced to 70 percent.

Eliminate funding for Small Business Development Centers at college campuses nationwide, including Buffalo State College.

Trim funding by $5 million for the International Trade Administration, which, according to the budget, is "intended to develop the export potential of U.S. firms . . . and to promote an improved trade posture for U.S. industry."

An Office of Management and Budget spokesman declined to comment on the cuts, which are detailed in a section of the 1,600-page budget book that features major cost reductions.

The Commerce Department, which oversees many of the programs, also declined to comment. In a budget summary, however, the agency said it wants to close the Economic Development Administration because it would prefer "to stimulate economic expansion and job creation in distressed areas through general tax, fiscal and regulatory . . . measures."

Frank Sciortino, director of the Buffalo district office of the Small Business Administration, said the small business-loan programs targeted in the budget will result in about 400 loans, totaling $75 million, in Western New York this year.

"The demand for the loans is there -- no doubt about it," he said.

The budget also calls for $28 million in unspecified cuts in the Job Partnership Training Act. That's just one of several federal job-training programs, however, and Bush did propose boosting the overall job training budget by 1 percent, to $4.24 billion.

That increase is less than inflation, though, so in effect it's a cut.

"Here the president is, talking about job creation while he's cutting back on job training," said Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, chairman of the House Small Business Committee.

Likewise, Buerk said: "I thought we were being encouraged to export, and here they want to cut funding in that area. I'd like to think it's an oversight."

LaFalce stressed that many of the cuts have been routinely suggested by Republican presidents in years past.

"Congress won't go along with them this year, either," he said.