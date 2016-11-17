Wilson knows what he sees: 'Skins better

Ralph Wilson has been in the game for half his life, and no one wants more desperately to see Buffalo walk off the field as Super Bowl champions.

But having been around football for so many years, the Bills' owner also knows when to accept what he sees with his own eyes. In Super Bowl XXVI, he saw his beloved Bills beaten by a decisively better team.

"I told the players after the game they had a very good season," Wilson said in a subdued Bills locker room after the 37-24 loss to Washington. "It's no disgrace to get to the Super Bowl, and they just played a team today that was better.

"Let's face up to it, the Redskins were just a better team today. I sat there and tried to find some weaknesses and I didn't see any."

General Manager Bill Polian was equally philosophical about his team's one-sided defeat.

"They really controlled the line of scrimmage from the get-go," Polian said, "and when that happens it's hard to win a football game. They're a great football team. They led the league in turnover margin and that's no accident.

"The big pass plays hurt us," he said, "and not getting the interference call before half was even more critical, but those are just minor situations. They controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides, really. When we got back in the game, they took command of the line of scrimmage again, and that did it."

Polian didn't blast the officiating. He didn't blame pregame distractions for the loss. And he said there would be no over-reaction by team management.

"We're going to work to get better, but we are not going to panic and not going to accept suggestions," Polian said. "We're not going to pay any attention to criticisms. We're going back to the drawing board and try to be one game better than we were this year."

The loss was a little tougher to swallow, however, for the players who had to go through it.

"It's very disappointing," said Bruce Smith, who was hardly a factor. "I truly don't believe it. It's not going to hit us until we walk out of the stadium. To be honest, I'm still in dismay. But I have to give a lot of credit to the Redskins. They did an outstanding and excellent job.

"I just don't know what else to say," Smith said. "It hurts. Without a doubt, it hurts. I'm sitting here and speaking about it and it still hasn't hit me yet. It's going to hit me, and when it hits me, it's going to hit me hard."

Other players didn't need to walk away and reflect to be struck hard by the loss. More than an hour afterward, offensive tackle Will Wolford was still sitting at his locker, one of the last players remaining in the quiet, littered dressing room.

Wolford rejected the notion that this loss was somehow easier to absorb because the Redskins were clearly superior.

"No, I think this year's a lot worse," Wolford said, "because last year I thought we had a chance to win and played pretty well . . . but today we were outplayed. We were outclassed, and it was an embarrassing effort. It was embarrassing, no doubt about it.

"As bad as they outplayed us, they outclassed us. We did not show a lot of character or class today. It's tough to be a champion if you don't have any class or character."

"Losing a game is never as bad as it seems," guard Glenn Parker said. "I mean, there's a lot worse problems in the world than losing a Super Bowl. But by the same token, it's our second in a row.

"Last year, I remember people saying 'Well, I'd rather lose by a big margin than lose so close,' " Parker said. "Well, now I know what that feels like, and I don't think there's any good way to lose this game."

