INCOME LAGS INFLATION IN 29 STATES

People living in California and in 12 states along the East Coast trailed the average American in personal income growth through the worst of the recession last year, government figures showed Thursday.

The Commerce Department also said that personal incomes in those states and in 16 others, when adjusted for inflation, actually fell during the 12 months from July 1990 through June 1991. The department said the nation's personal income growth averaged 2.8 percent during the period, 1.1 percent less than the 3.9 percent increase in prices over the 12 months.

States experiencing the slowest personal income growth were California, the six New England states and New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia. New York had an increase of 1.9 percent.