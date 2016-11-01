DON'T DECIDE TAX ISSUES BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

The Jan. 16 editorial regarding the 1 percent sales tax vote in the Erie County Legislature opens with the statement, "Let the games begin!" The suggestion is that Republican legislators are playing games with the county budget by advancing tax reform as part of the package approving extension of this "temporary" tax.

The games began long before this vote. Your editorial states that some proposals may have merit and the Republicans should "put them on a separate track and let them be debated on their own merits."

Where is this supposed to happen and when? The Gorski budget passed last month by the Democrats was done without any debate or Republican input. Minority legislators couldn't even get recognized by the chairman to speak. When the Democrats steamrolled this budget through the Legislature, they knew it would take 12 votes to extend the sales tax. They also knew that after Jan. 1 there would be nine Democrats and eight Republicans voting on the extension.

The editorial spotlights Legislator Ralph Mohr's proposal to reduce the sales tax from 8 to 7 percent for anyone buying an American-made vehicle. Whatever the merits of the proposal, at least now it is being talked about. For the record, the other proposals include laws allowing installment payment of property taxes, a cap on the amount of county revenue raised by property taxes, a repeal of the real estate transfer tax after the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority commitment has been satisfied, tightening requirements for awarding professional services contracts and restrictions on elected officials receiving pay raises.

The Democratic majority gave the GOP minority no opportunity to introduce these issues at budget time. If not for the sales tax needing 12 votes, even the current limited discussion would be squelched.

Your editorial's implicit suggestion is that disenfranchising nearly half the county's population is preferable to serious debate on issues that hit every resident squarely in the pocketbook. Real property taxes collected have risen nearly $60 million in the last four years and a "temporary" sales tax looks increasingly permanent.

Maybe that's the way it has to be. But as long as all this is decided behind closed doors in Democratic party caucuses, we taxpayers will never really know. By raising these issues, my legislator is representing my interests and those of my neighbors, just as we elected him to do.

GEORGE BASHER

Angola