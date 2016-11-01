DIANE MCNAMARA LANE, OWNED TRAVEL AGENCY

Diane McNamara Lane, 45, of Orchard Park, owner of a travel agency, died Tuesday (Dec. 31, 1991) in Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a long illness. A native of Buffalo, Mrs. Lane was a graduate of Erie Community College and worked for many years for American Airlines.

She was an independent travel agent for 16 years before moving to the Southtowns Travel Agency in Orchard Park, which she acquired about two years ago.

Mrs. Lane's first husband, Raymond J. McNamara, died in 1983. She later married Robert J. Lane.

She is also survived by by four sons, Dr. Kevin R. McNamara, Mark R. McNamara, Brian P. McNamara, all of Buffalo, and Chris M. McNamara of Vail, Colo.; a daughter, Aileen M. McNamara of Rochester, and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Burial will be in Nativity Our Lord Cemetery, Orchard Park.