MARVIN WADE HANSON, ADVERTISING MANAGER

Marvin Wade Hanson, 67, the retired manager of advertising distribution for Gold Bond, a National Gypsum Co. division, died Friday (Dec. 27, 1991) in a St. Petersburg, Fla., nursing home.

Born and raised in Buffalo, Hanson was a naval aviator during World War II.

After the war, he became skilled in the printing crafts and, employed by National Gypsum, rose to his managerial post. He had been a member of the Buffalo Craftsmen Club.

He had resided in Buffalo and Clarence but moved to Charlotte, N.C., when National Gypsum left the Buffalo area. He retired in 1985 and moved to Largo, Fla.

He is survived by a brother, John Hanson of Safety Harbor, Fla.